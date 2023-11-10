Jacob Elordi opens up about his role in Sofia Coppola’s film Priscilla; Details inside

Jacob Elordi’s upcoming movie, Priscilla is one of the hot topics in the pop culture world. The movie stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as legendary singer Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley . For the role, the actors prepared themself by getting the perfect look from the 1950s and have been getting all the praise. Directed by Sofia Coppola , the movie puts Priscilla’s perspective at the forefront and addresses the controversial age gap in her relationship with the Hollywood Rock legend.

Talking about the movie, Jacob Elordi appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and talked about how he prepared for the role. When asked about how he got the look of the pop legend Elvis Presley, he said, I had this strange 1950s bowl cut thing that could morph into longer hair and it was dyed pitch black. So I kind of looked like I was in Green Day or Fall Out Boy.” On the weekends he had eyeliner from shooting all over the week and it would run over his eyes and would look like Alice Cooper. “I was walking in Toronto in the snow with this bowl cut and it was exhausting,” he added.

Directed by Sofia Coppola, the movie follows the tumultuous relationship between Priscilla and Elvis Presley. It is set in 1959 in Germany, where Priscilla's father is stationed in the Air Force and Elvis is serving in the US Army, and how the two meet. Priscilla, then 14, meets the 24-year-old Elvis after getting invited to a house party for their first talk. The musician assumes Priscilla is a junior or senior in high school. Priscilla explains that she's in the 9th grade, Elvis marvels at how she's "just a baby," but also says she has "spunk." Jacob Elordi’s character continues inviting Priscilla to spend more time with him much to her parents' confusion considering their 10-year-age difference.



