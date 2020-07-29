Jacob Elordi REACTS to claims of being ‘miserable’ on sets of The Kissing Booth 2: I just got through it

Jacob Elordi spoke candidly to Access in a recent interview and reacted to fans’ claims of him being miserable on the sets of The Kissing Booth 2. Jacob said that he wasn't miserable, just tired. Scroll down to read what else he said.

Jacob Elordi is being questioned by fans for a long time, asking if the 23-year-old actor was actually “miserable” on the set of The Kissing Booth 2 (and 3) and now he’s reacting to the rumours. All the chatter started after Netflix released a teaser video for the sequel back in October 2019 and fans thought he looked uninterested in the clip. Now, Jacob is speaking out in response to people who thought he didn’t want to make the movie. “No, no. I have a resting miserable face!” he told Access. “You know what it is? It’s because I’m usually thinking a lot, like, an insane amount about something ridiculous. I think also, [my character] Noah is a moody dude, you know? He’s a moody guy. He’s not running around [super happy]. I wasn’t miserable, I was tired but not miserable. I had a blast.”

“It was cool. I came straight from — literally, I finished Euphoria and then got on a plane and flew to Africa [to film The Kissing Booth 2]. So that was a dramatic shift mentally. But there was a nice calm in going back to [The Kissing Booth] and being able to settle into something I knew how to do and knew what to expect and had friends around, you know?” Jacob added. “I was so exhausted the entire shoot because I had just come off of eight months of filming then flew however many hours to Africa — I never really woke up. I just got through it.”

Recently, Jacob Elordi also expressed his interest in doing more adult roles. The Euphoria star recently opened up about playing high schoolers and the overnight fame from his recently released Kissing Booth 2. “It was super intense for a little while,” Jacob told GQ Australia. “Overnight you couldn’t really go anywhere, but it’s been two years now and it’s died down considerably. So maybe the next one comes out and it’ll be bad again for a little while, but I think it’s all relative,” he added.

“Nothing against that but I’ve sort of done it and it would be really hard for me to find joy in that. I’m also getting older now, and I’m starting to look older, so to keep going back to high school is kind of taxing,” Jacob added about the younger roles. “After Euphoria, the coolest shift happened,” he continued on moving to more adult roles. “It put me on the radar, that I could maybe act, and it allowed me to sit down with these guys whose work I admire, they knew my work and they had enjoyed it. So I could have these really adult, creative conversations with like-minded people,” Jacob said.

