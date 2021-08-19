Jacob Elordi RECALLS girlfriend Kaia Gerber cut off his mullet for THIS reason; Find out

Kaia Gerber was not a fan of Jacob Elordi‘s mullet. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the Euphoria actor told guest presenter Julie Bowen that his model girlfriend cut off his hair when they first started dating. He said he'd "always wanted" a mullet, which he hadn't been able to get due to his mother and, subsequently, his profession.

When he got time off owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to take the plunge. “My mom never let me have one ’cause she wanted me to be a gentleman, presentable,” he explained, before explaining why the hairstyle didn’t last long. “My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off. She took me to the bathroom, and she got scissors out, and she cut it off,” the Kissing Booth star said of Gerber. “She said, ‘You’re cute, but not that cute,'” as per Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Elordi and Gerber's relationship rumours were first noticed when they were seen having dinner together at Nobu in Malibu, California, in September 2020. They were later seen kissing in Los Angeles and vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico, with her parents. They made their relationship official on Instagram soon thereafter, when they dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley for Halloween.

However, In May, the Calvin Klein model got vocal for the first time about her and Elordi's relationship. According to Vogue, her Australian lover is "someone she trusts." She added at the time, “Having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.” Interestingly, Elordi was previously linked to his Kissing Booth costar Joey King before dating his Euphoria leading lady Zendaya. Both his exes have moved on to relationships with producer Steven Piet and Spider-Man star Tom Holland, respectively.

