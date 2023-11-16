Jacob Elordi reveals THIS actor was his first celebrity crush; Details inside Timestamp 1:07

Jacob Elordi, known for his roles in The Kissing Booth franchise and Euphoria, recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an engaging conversation with the host. During the show’s ‘Tonight Show firsts’ segment, he opened about his surprising first celebrity crush, leaving fans with an interesting glimpse into his personal life and preferences.

Brad Pitt: Elordi’s first celebrity crush

When asked about his first celebrity crush, Elordi didn’t hesitate and revealed that it was none other than Brad Pitt. Jimmy Fallon seemed a bit surprised and asked, “You had a crush on Brad?” Elordi confirmed, “yeah. I think in Troy,” referring to Brad Pitt’s role as Achilles in the 2004 epic historical war film. He went on to describe Pitt in the film as “a beautiful man, there’s no denying it.”

He also answers more questions in the Firsts segment like, the first concert, first thing he does after waking up, first thing he wanted to do after growing up, the first Elvis song he heard and many more.

Surprisingly, Elordi admitted that he wasn’t a fan of Elvis while growing up. He revealed that the first time he heard of the legendary singer was while watching Disney’s Lilo and Stich. In the film, the character Lilo introduces her alien Elvis Presley, adding that it’s a lot.

Elordi came to promote Priscilla

Elordi’s appearance on the show was also to promote his upcoming film, Priscilla, in which he plays Elvis Presley opposite Cailee Spaeny. Directed by Sfia Coppola, the film focuses on the life of Elvis’ wife, Priscilla, and is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

Priscilla recently received its UK release dates. It’s set to hit cinemas in the UK and Ireland on December 26, with some special 35mm preview screenings. The general release is scheduled for New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024, and an international release date is yet to be confirmed.

