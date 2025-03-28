Jacob Elordi Reveals Why Cumulative Weight Loss Journey for New Role Was ‘Amazing’ Experience: ‘When We Came Back…’

Jacob Elordi took time out of his busy schedule to discuss his upcoming Australian TV series, The Narrow Road to the Deep North. The actor, who is set to appear in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and is currently filming Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, spoke to a Berlin media outlet about his upcoming project.

In the Justin Kurzel-helmed series, Elordi will be portraying a prisoner of war, which requires him to undergo drastic weight loss. However, he wasn’t the only actor who had to go through the transformation.

His fellow co-stars and background also went on the same six-week weight loss journey together. “Seeing that many, especially young, people put that effort into something, it was genuinely amazing to see,” the Saltburn actor said.

Recalling the cumulative effort, Elordi revealed that everyone saw each other after coming from the diet break and felt surprised by each other’s transformations. “It was like, oh, my God,” he added.

Kurzel also appreciated the efforts of the boys and recalled that everyone on the set felt “powerful” watching their journeys. However, he admitted that they were also incredibly tired. “They’re kind of wasted away, you know, the level of sort of focus, you can’t have it for the whole day,” the director revealed.

Kurzel also revealed that romance is the “absolute spirit” of the war-drama series. The Euphoria actor admitted that he was worried that the love story would overpower the dark elements of the series, which he loved to film, especially the war parts.

The series is based on Richard Flanagan’s Man Booker prize-winning eponymous novel and follows the story of medical officer Dorrigo Evans (Elordi). The character was forced to work on the Thai-Burma railway as a Japanese war prisoner during World War II.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North will be released on April 18, 2025.