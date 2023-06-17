Jacob Elordi spotted with girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli as they enjoy Italian vacation

For Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli, paradise seems to be in Italy. The couple was spotted enjoying their vacation on the beach in Parragi. The Euphoria actor and his girlfriend were snapped lounging on chairs by the beach as they soaked in the sun. Here’s everything we know about the couple’s beach holiday.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli in Italy

Jacob Elordi and his girlfriend, Jade Giannnulli, were recently snapped in Italy. The couple looked like they were having a great time on their beach holiday. Jacob, 25, and Olivia, 23, were seen taking a dip in the clear Parragi ocean and relaxing by the beach during the day. Jacob sports a black and white geometric bathing suit in the picture. Olivia opted for a blue two-piece bikini. Both the stars donned black sunglasses to block out the sun.

They were also spotted out and about in the town on a motorcycle. Jacob and Olivia’s recent outing comes after they were spotted at a car dealership in Los Angeles.

Jacob and Olivia were first linked together in December 2021 when they were spotted on a coffee date in Silver Lake. Elordi had broken up with Kaia Gerber a month before the meeting, and Olivia had split from Jackson Guthy several months prior.

An insider had told People that the couple was initially "casually dating," but another source denied those claims. Jacob has previously dated his Euphoria costar Zendaya who is now dating Tom Holland.

Jacob Elordi opens up about not getting booked

In an interview with GQ last summer, Jacob opened up about how he initially struggled to get his big break. He opened up about sleeping on his friend’s couch in San Fernando Valley for a period of time. He then revealed that he also slept in his 2004 Mitsubishi after he filmed The Kissing Booth.

"I wasn't booking jobs," he admitted. Jacob explained, "I think I had — I don't know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account — and Euphoria was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate."

He mentioned how his car was filled with his belongings. He disclosed, "My car was like a hoarder's, stacked with boxes and coat hangers and things.” Jacob is currently playing the role of Elvis Presley in the upcoming movie Priscilla. Mare of Easttown star Cailee Spaeny will play the lead in the movie

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton eyeing Royal Lodge occupied by Prince Andrew? Here's what we know