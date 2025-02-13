Jacob Elordi Starrer The Narrow Road to Deep North Snatched Up by Prime Video; Find Out the Plot and More

Jacob Elordi is set to star in The Narrow Road to Deep North, which gets housed on Prime Video. The series will be an adaptation of Justin Kurzel’s novel, and the show will premiere at the Berlinale. According to the reports of Deadline, the series has also been sold to SKY, Max, and NBC Universal.

As for the plot of the show, Elordi will play the role of Colonel Dorrigo Evans, an Australian doctor, whose love affair with his Uncle’s wife, Amy Mulvaney, gives an elaboration to his personal life.

Speaking about the series, Mike Wald, president of the distribution partners, revealed, “Narrow Road is a sweeping love story with a star-studded cast, anchored by one of today’s hottest stars, Jacob Elordi.”

He further added, “It is beautifully shot, cinematic in scope and, given its five-episode arc, can easily be scheduled across any platform.”

The official synopsis as per the author reads, “an Australian doctor haunted by memories of a love affair with his uncle's wife and of his subsequent experiences as a Far East prisoner of war during the construction of the Burma Railway.”

The show will be written by Shaun Grant and directed by Kurzel. Joe Porter and Rachel Gardner have stepped in for the role of executive producers. Other people funding the series include Flanagan, Grant, and Kurzel.

The Euphoria actor starrer has also been picked up by the BBC for the U.K run of the show.