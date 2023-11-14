Jacob Elordi takes jab at The Kissing Booth threequel; labels it as 'ridiculous trap'

Jacob Elordi, famed for his role in The Kissing Booth series, held nothing back in a recent GQ interview where he labeled the movies as "ridiculous" and deemed them an escapism rather than a "universal" experience.

Despite the series serving as his breakthrough, Jacob Elordi, 26, shared his reservations about falling into the Hollywood "trap" of accepting roles solely for others, cautioning against losing originality in the process.

Speaking against the backdrop of Hollywood's "one for them, one for me" mindset, the Priscilla actor explained “That one’s a trap as well. Because it can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas, and you’re dead inside. So, it’s a fine dance.”

He questioned the industry's expectation for actors to endure undesired roles, saying, “How is caring about your output pretentious? But not caring, and knowingly feeding people s**t, knowing that you’re making money off of people’s time, which is literally the most valuable thing that they have. How is that the cool thing?”

In a bold move, Jacob revealed his disinterest in superhero movies, having turned down opportunities to partake in them. The Euphoria star said, “I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!’ ” Elordi acknowledged. “And obviously, anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies.”

Jacob's critique extends beyond his recent remarks, as he had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the overwhelming fame following his role in The Kissing Booth. In a 2020 interview with GQ Australia, he voiced a desire to create films where the actor's identity takes a back seat to the content, allowing the audience to engage with the material rather than the celebrity.

In a candid acknowledgment of his changing perspective and age, Jacob conveyed his decision to move away from younger roles, citing challenges in finding joy in repeatedly revisiting high school settings as he matures.

While some fans may find his comments surprising, Jacob's openness provides a rare glimpse into the complexities of navigating fame and maintaining authenticity within the entertainment industry.

