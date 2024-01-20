Jacob Elordi's Dating History: From Olivia Jade Giannulli & Zendaya To Joey King, Women Euphoria Actor Has Dated

Jacob Elordi, born in Australia in 1997, gained prominence with his role as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth. His acting prowess expanded in HBO's Euphoria, showcasing versatility. The actor's talent, coupled with his striking looks, led to international recognition.

While Elordi keeps much of his personal life private, his high-profile relationships garnered attention, particularly with co-star Zendaya. The duo met on the set of Euphoria, sparking dating rumors. Despite media scrutiny, the actor maintains discretion about his romantic life, revealing little details. Elordi's focus on craft and guarded personal life adds an intriguing layer to the rising star's persona.

Lookback at Jacob Elordi's dating history

Joey King

Jacob Elordi initially gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Noah in the 2018 Netflix teen romantic comedy The Kissing Booth. While filming the movie, he developed a real-life romantic relationship with his onscreen love interest, Joey King, who played the protagonist, Elle. The couple garnered attention and support from fans, but their relationship ended in 2018, shortly after the first film's release. Despite the public nature of their breakup, the two stars handled it discreetly.

Joey King, now married to director Steven Piet, opened up about the challenges of navigating a public breakup in a 2019 interview with Refinery29 . She emphasized, "All you can really do at that point is shut your phone off and crawl into your sister's bed and watch Friends with her because when you're going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or [wants] to get every piece of detail from you about it, it's really difficult. Some of these things are just meant for you."

King continued, "They can't understand; they can't grasp that reality could be completely different and completely not the same as what you see. So I think that the reason why it was really difficult for them to let up on it is because they just have a fantasy idea of someone else's life when it's not like that at all."

Zendaya

Following his breakout role in The Kissing Booth, Jacob Elordi took on the character of Nate Jacobs in Sam Levinson's HBO series Euphoria. During this period, rumors about him dating his co-star Zendaya, who portrayed Rue in the series, began circulating in the public sphere. The speculation gained traction after paparazzi captured images of the duo vacationing together in Greece in 2019.

However, Elordi was quick to dispel the rumors during an interview with GQ Australia , asserting that Zendaya was "like my sister." He praised her professional dedication and personality, highlighting her creativity and caring nature.

Despite Elordi's denial, the paparazzi continued to capture moments of the two stars engaging in public displays of affection during dates in New York City over the following year. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, the duo reportedly found themselves quarantining in different parts of the world, Elordi in Australia and Zendaya in Los Angeles. Eventually, their relationship faded.

Following the romantic split, Elordi displayed continued support for Zendaya. In September 2020, after she secured her first-ever Emmy win, he posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, congratulating Zendaya with the message, "Congratulations captain. Bravo."

Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber made their public debut as a couple in September 2020. Their relationship became noticeable through several PDA-filled outings in New York City. The couple then took to Instagram to make their relationship official, sharing a photo of their Halloween costumes where they dressed up as the iconic couple Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

During this time, sources reported that Elordi had received the approval of Kaia Gerber's famous parents, supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber. An insider revealed to People , "Jacob is very sweet to Kaia. They are always very loving and cute together. It's obvious that Cindy and Rande approve of Jacob, too. They spend a lot of time together."

However, their romance was relatively short-lived, as they reportedly called it quits by November 2021. According to a Page Six insider, the breakup was described as "amicable," suggesting that despite the end of their romantic involvement, there were no major conflicts between the two.

Who is Jacob Elordi currently dating?

Rumors about Jacob Elordi's romantic involvement with YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli surfaced in December 2021, shortly after his reported split from Kaia Gerber.

The couple allegedly broke up in August 2022, only to reconcile by the following month. Their relationship became public as they embarked on romantic holiday trips, including visits to Italy and Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, the latter of which involved spending time with Giannulli's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

Despite breakup rumors in January 2024, a source reassured People in July 2023 that Elordi and Giannulli were "100 percent going strong." However, new breakup rumors circulated in January 2024 following a report from Us Weekly , but Entertainment Tonight debunked these claims, clarifying that the couple is indeed together in New York City. The clarification coincided with Jacob Elordi's upcoming hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, scheduled for January 20, with musical guest Reneé Rapp.

