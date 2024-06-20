Jacob Elordi’s Non-Consensual Deepfake Video Goes Viral Online; Know Details

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of pornographic content.

With the rise of deepfake and AI, the opportunities and possibilities have increased benefiting people, but on the flip side, it has also raised concerns due to the increase of fake news. Most celebrities have been the target of such fake news and images or videos. A new case has emerged pertaining to a deepfake non-consensual pornographic video of Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

Jacob Elordi’s deepfake video gets viral

As per the Independent, a non-consensual deepfake pornographic video of the Saltburn star had been circulating on X. The clips have garnered more than three million videos on the platform. As per the NBC news, the videos have been swirling around since late Monday.

The outlet reported that on X, there were at least 16 posts of the actor’s deepfake video. One of the posts had a label, “Visibility limited: this Post may violate X’s rules against Abuse," that prevented the post from being shared or linked. It was reported that the post still had been viewed for over 23,000 times.

Other posts presented the video to be real content writing as a “leak.” Many people realized that the body on which his face was swapped on, did not have his chest birthmark. Apparently, the body that was used to generate this fake video, was of an OnlyFans creator, who talked about his wrongful use of AI.

What did the OnlyFans creator say about the misuse of the video?

As per the Independent, the OnlyFans creator said that he was seventeen years old when the video was filmed, which means he was a minor.

He spoke about the misuse of AI by writing under posts, “That’s literally my video.” He added, “Deep fake is getting creepy.” He also replied to many posts that contained the video and asked it to be deleted. As per NBC, he lives in Brazil and is currently 19 years old.

As per the Independent, recently many other celebrities including Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift have been victims of deepfake videos. Many celebrities and influencers have been vocal about the misuse of AI and how it is hampering the images of influential personalities.

