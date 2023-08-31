Jada and Will Smith welcomes a new 'cutie' to the family amid I Am Legend 2 production excitement

Jada Pinkett Smith, known for her role in Girls Trip, has shared an exciting update about her family – they've welcomed a new furry member into their household. In an Instagram post on August 29th, Jada introduced the latest addition to their family, a tan and white dog named Lucco, whom they lovingly adopted as a rescue. Here’s everything you need to know.

Jada welcomed new member in the Smith family

On August 29th, Jada shared pictures and videos of her new dog Lucco. In the video Jada was asking Lucco to greet, saying, "Say hi to Lucco," and also shared that Lucco was, “my new rescue.” Jada has previously shared heartwarming moments with Bandit and their daughter Willow on Instagram, showcasing the special bond between the family and their furry companions.

While their popular talk show Red Table Talk is temporarily off the air, Bandit now has a new playmate in Lucco. As for Jada, she's been keeping herself busy with several projects, including her highly anticipated movie I Am Legend 2 and her memoir titled Worthy, set to be released on October 17th.

Jada announced her memoir to reveal her journey

In her latest Instagram post, Jada announced her memoir and expressed her desire to share her life's journey, she said, "On October 17th, I invite you into a journey that, understandably, many think they already know, the fact that I have, in the last four years contributed to the creation and perpetuation of falsehoods about myself, in which other untrue narratives were birthed, has surely aided in the misunderstandings that surround me." She added, "This fall, with deep humility and respect, I will take back my narrative. My memoir starts at the beginning, offering an unvarnished and revealing account from my challenging upbringing in Baltimore into a controversial life in Hollywood. It's a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths."

Jada's upcoming memoir aims to explore the tumultuous situations she's faced and the deep love she's discovered along the way. Through her candid storytelling, she hopes to connect with others who have embarked on similar journeys, ultimately reinforcing the idea that every individual, regardless of their path, possesses inherent worthiness.