Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Oscars slap controversy, hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock ‘reconcile’

Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out (very briefly) about Will Smith storming the stage at the 2022 Oscars and slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife. Pinkett Smith expressed her wish for a chance to "reconcile" with her husband and Rock ahead of Wednesday's edition of Red Table Talk about alopecia.

“Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” the Matrix Reloaded star, 50, shared on the Wednesday, June 1 episode of Red Table Talk, adding, “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever.” As per US Weekly, Pinkett Smith, 53, also expressed her support for her husband and their almost 25-year marriage.

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together,” she added. “Thank you for listening.” While this is the first time Pinkett Smith has spoken out about the slap, Will Smith had already publicly apologized to Rock and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. During the time, he made a long statement addressing his behavior at the event, stating that he would take "all consequences for my conduct."

Smith was then barred from attending the Oscars and other Academy-related events for ten years. Meanwhile, in response to the Academy’s punishment, Smith said in a statement, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”