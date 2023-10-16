Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith haven't filed for divorce despite being separated for 7 years, is PRENUP the answer?

When Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Will Smith had been separated for seven years, everyone was shocked. During the promotion of her memoir, the actress also talked about not having a prenuptial agreement when they got married in 1997.

Jada Pinkett Smith on their commitment to figuring it out

Jada Pinkett Smith explained this. She said, "Listen, weddings are beautiful, but they can be very romanticized. I feel that was a very real moment for the two of us to look each other in the eyes, recognize that there would be tough times in this journey, and say to each other, 'No matter what, we're going to figure it out and that's why we don't need a prenup.'"

Struggles in Jada and Will Smith's marriage

On separation with Will, Jada said, "Because I'm making a promise that divorce won't be necessary, that we will figure this out." Speaking about the end of their marriage on the Today show with Hoda Kotb, Jada recalled, "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted from trying. I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

"The level of love, unconditional love that they have for me and their dad... It's one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love. And then there's, to be the recipient of that," she told People. Jada attributes her resilience to their children, Jaden, Willow, and Trey, who is Will Smith's son from a previous marriage.

