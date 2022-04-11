Jada Pinkett Smith attends first public event in LA since Will Smith's Oscars slap incident

The last time Jada Pinkett Smith attended a public event, it became a massive talking point as her husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on the Oscars 2022 stage for making a joke about her. After weeks since the incident, Jada stepped out for the first time since the incident as she attended the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in LA.

The 50-year-old actress was seen posing on the red carpet for the event alongside famed television producer Shonda Rhimes and actress Debbie Allen. While Jada hasn't broken her silence over the Chris Rock incident, it was reported that she believed Will did overreact to the situation and that she never wanted him to defend her. For the unreversed, Jada was at the center of the Oscars controversy since Chris Rock who was the presenter for the evening made a joke about her bald hairstyle during the ceremony.

The joke did not sit well with Jada and Will since the actress has been suffering from Alopecia and it seemed unkind to joke about her medical condition. While the ceremony saw Jada rolling her eyes at Rock's joke about her, the King Richard star who was also nominated for the Best Actor honour that evening could not keep his cool and walked over to the stage and smacked Chris over the joke.

Following the incident, Will who won the Best Actor honour, apologised to the Academy in his acceptance speech. He later also shared a public apology for Chris on Instagram. As for the latest development, The Academy recently announced that the actor has been banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years.

ALSO READ: Chris Rock jokes 'got my hearing back' after Will Smith's Oscars slap during recent standup show