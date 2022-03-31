Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith is finally breaking her silence. Following the recent Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars 2022, all eyes were pointed at Jada, waiting for her to comment on what seemed to have been an action inspired by a need to protect his wife by Will Smith. Many though condemned Smith's haste decision to assault Rock.

Two days after the incident, Jada posted on Instagram and uploaded a quote that read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it." Though the actress left it at that, seemingly her little was enough to cause an uproar once again among the netizens as all are on the task to decipher her cryptic response. According to ET, a source opened up about the incident and commented that Jada was in fact glad that her husband stood up for her when Rock cracked a joke at the expense of her autoimmune disorder.

Check out Jada Pinkett Smith's Instagram post below:

The source also noted that Jada was hurt by Chris Rock's insensitive remarks. "Chris has also made jokes about Jada in the past," the insider mentioned and added, "which added to her feeling upset. Will does not regret sticking up for Jada, but he does have remorse for how he went about it. He acted out of impulse."

Meanwhile, Jada's response comes after Will Smith issued his public apology to the comedian. He wrote, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he then continued and noted, "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Smith went on to apologize to the Academy and the Williams family on whom his Oscar-winning King Richard is based. He also remarked, "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us." Smith then concluded, "I am a work in progress."

