Jada Pinkett Smith demands justice for Breonna Taylor at a rally: The revolution stands on our shoulders

Jada Pinkett Smith urged people to stand up against racial injustice and join her in amplifying Breaonna Taylor’s plea at a rally in Kentucky.

While marches and calls for change continue through the Black Lives Matter movement, celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith encourage their supporters and followers to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. At Breonna Taylor's rally at the Kentucky State Capitol, participants chanted, "No justice, no peace." Celebrities including Jada were among the speakers at the “Justice for Breonna Taylor” event.

Taylor was killed in March after police invaded the apartment that she shared with her boyfriend and searched at the wrong address late-night. She was fatally shot eight times and died at 26. The Louisville Metro Police Department announced on Tuesday that Brett Hankison, one of the officers involved, was dismissed, however no-one is facing criminal charges, sparking national outcry and demand for justice.

“One thing I want you to know is that it does not go unseen that the revolution stands on your shoulders,” she said before commending the crowd on their love and courage. “I want you to know that we want to say thank you because it is you standing out here that's gonna keep shining a light on Breonna's name,” she added.

“And what we need is justice for our sister Breonna and that's why we are here today. And that's why my family is here today,” Smith continued, before addressing Taylor’s grieving mother Tamika Palmer. "From one family to another--to Tamika, we wanted to come here, show her love and amplify your voice and amplify the life of your daughter," she said.

ALSO READ: Jada Pinkett Smith almost quit acting for THIS reason

Like Jada, several other Hollywood stars, including Cardi B, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Lena Waithe, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Tamika D. Mallory, Brené Brown, Ali Wong and more came together this week to present a video clip featuring a heartbreaking interview with Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer and an appeal to demand action to seek justice.

Share your comment ×