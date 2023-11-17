Jada Pinkett Smith denies claims Will slept with Duane Martin: 'It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense’

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are faced with unfounded claims abouhipt their relationship. In a preview of an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Red Table Talk host, says that she and Will Smith are prepared to pursue legal action against recent allegations suggesting Smith's involvement in a sexual relations with actor Duane Martin.

Jada Pinkett Smith addresses rumors in new memoir

In a discussion about her new memoir, Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith addresses persistent rumors surrounding her marriage. The radio host, Charlamagne tha God, starts the conversation by referring to the No Soccer Mom chapter, where Pinkett Smith talks about the rumors about the couple's marriage dynamics, including claims of swinging and homosexuality. Charlamagne and DJ Envy ask about the recent rumors involving Will Smith and Duane Martin, to which Pinkett Smith responds with a dismissal, labeling the allegations as "ridiculous" and "nonsense." “Let me just say this,” Pinkett Smith began. “It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense.”

Legal action against the alleged associate

Pinkett Smith disclosed her plans to take legal action against an individual named Brother Bilal, who made claims during an interview with Unwine With Tasha K. According to Pinkett Smith, Bilal attempted a failed money shakedown, which was an attempt to tarnish their image. Addressing Bilal's allegations of witnessing Will Smith and Duane Martin engaged in a sexual act, Pinkett Smith dismissed them as fabrications. She reveals that Bilal, having previously worked with Will on a book, attempted to extort money, claiming inadequate compensation for his work. “We’re gonna take legal action,” she said. “Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So, that’s actionable. So we ‘gon roll with that.”

The motivation behind these claims

Pinkett Smith sheds light on the financial motive behind Bilal's claims, stating that he felt slighted in a business deal with Will Smith. Despite Will's willingness to offer compensation, Bilal declined, leading the couple to view the situation as an attempted "money shakedown." While Pinkett Smith said that she didn't know specific details of the business deal in question.

In response to Bilal's claims, a representative for Will Smith previously denied the allegations, categorizing them as "completely fabricated" and "unequivocally false."

