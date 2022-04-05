Jada Pinkett Smith didn't want Will Smith to defend her amidst the Chris Rock slap controversy at Oscars 2022?

It was a slap heard around the world! Will Smith is currently embroiled in a major controversy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 because the latter cracked a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. But how does Jada actually feel about her husband defending her? According to a US Weekly, The Matrix Resurrections star isn't "angry with" Will. However, she "wishes he didn't get" physical with Chris.

A source informed the publication that Smith slapping Rock "was in the heat of the moment" and that he "overreacted," of which the couple are in complete "agreement." Moreover, the insider disclosed that Jada didn't want Will to get in an altercation to defend her as "she's not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn't need to do what he did, she didn't need protecting. She's not a wallflower." Infact, "she's a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him."

Meanwhile, Will has publicly apologised to Chris and recently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The Academy accepted Smith's resignation and will continue to move forward with its disciplinary proceedings against the actor for violating the Academy's Standards of Conduct, which will be in advance of their next scheduled board meeting on April 18.

For the unversed, Will Smith won his first-ever Academy Award in the Best Actor category for King Richard.

