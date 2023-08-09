Jada Pinkett Smith gives a glimpse of her hair 'making a comeback' amid battle with alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith, who is diagnosed with alopeciarecently shared a heartwarming update about her ongoing battle. She made a candid Instagrampost and spoke about her hair’s comeback after facing challenges for a long. Smith also shared a photo with her fans and followers with the update.

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about her hair’s comeback after alopecia struggle

Jada Pinkett Smith, who has 11.4 million followers, shared a glimpse of her hair's journey via a post on Instagram. She posted two selfies that captured her hair's growth and transformation, celebrating the progress she has made in her fight against alopecia.

Sharing her excitement, Jada wrote, "This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see." The photos posted by her showed her courageous transition from a shaved head to a stylish, short bleached-blond pixie.

Jada continues to share her journey on her social media platforms. Her candid posts are proof that she is proud of herself and won’t let anything take her down

Jada’s journey with alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith's journey with alopecia came into the public eye during the 2022 Oscars, when host Chris Rockmade a joke about her bald head. The incident, which led to her husband Will Smith's protective response, stirred a buzz on the internet for quite some time.

Having been open about her hair loss ‘struggle’, Jada bravely revealed her diagnosis with the autoimmune disorder in 2018. She shared her initial fears with Red Table Talk, saying, "I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’" Her honesty touched a lot of people who saw her honesty and vulnerability.

Throughout her journey, Jada has used her platform to inspire and uplift others who are facing similar challenges. Her daughter Willow influenced her decision to embrace a buzzcut in 2021. This move showed the world the confidence she has.

Even during the worst of times, Smith candidly shared a moment where she pointed out a bald patch on her head, saying, "Me and this alopecia are going to be friends ... period." Her openness about the issue showed a sense of community and encouragement for those who are facing similar challenges.

In her own words, Jada's journey teaches us that "Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something." With her determined spirit, Smith proves that beauty comes in many forms and there are no fixed set of beauty standards.

