Jada Pinkett Smith Gushes About Husband Will Smith In Touching Father's Day Post: 'Will, Thank You For Being...'

Jada Pinkett Smith is one of the most talked about celebrities in Hollywood. She is married to actor Will Smith, whom she first met on the sets of their show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The actress recently shared a post featuring a picture of her husband, Smith, to honor and wish him a happy Father's Day.

In the photo, the actor was asleep on an outdoor lounger while she stood behind him, laughing and pointing at him. Read on to know the sweet tribute she penned in the caption of her post.



Jada Pinkett Smith wished Will Smtih Father's Day

Jada Pinkett Smith has always supported her husband, Will Smith, despite how rumors of their split have tried to sour their relationship in the public eye. The actress recently took to social media and shared a touching post to honor her husband Smith, on Father's Day.

Jada shared a picture of the I Am Legend star, who could be seen peacefully asleep on an outdoor lounger while his kids, Willow, Jaden, and Trey, stood behind him as she pointed out at him with a smiling face.

In the photo, Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino was also present with them. Before he tied the knot with Jada Smith, Will Smith was married to actress Zampino, with whom he shares a son, Trey.

The Nutty Professor actress also penned a sweet note for him, thanking him for being a "devoted" father. “Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father’s Day … you deserve the rest," she wrote in the caption.



More About Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married since 1997. The couple has had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship. However, they have remained together like a solid pair.

Recently, Jada joined her husband, Smith, at the premiere of his newly released movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Her attendance at the event left so many people in shock, as rumors of their split have been doing rounds on the internet for the past few years.

The couple has sustained their star power in the industry since they first met on the sets of their show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The pair reportedly went public with their relationship in 1995, and after dating for a few years, they tied the knot in 1997.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have consciously managed to keep their three kids: Jaden, Willow, and a son Trey, whom the actor shares with his former wife Sheree Zampino, away from the media limelight.