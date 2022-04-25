Jada Pinkett Smith 'insisted' on family getaway to India amid Will Smith's Oscar controversy; Reports

Following Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, the Smith family was struggling to make amends with their fans as the incident left many shocked. For those unversed, at the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after he made an inappropriate joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disease leaving the audience rather shaken.

Recently, Smith, who had gone under the radar, resurfaced as he was snapped in Kalina airport, Mumbai while greeting fans and even taking pictures with them. In a new chat with Us Weekly, a source opened up about the Smith family's decision to go on a vacation at a time like this. The source revealed that their getaway was already planned before hell broke loose and fire rained on the Smith name all over the internet. The insider also noted, "There had been talk of canceling [the trip] but Jada insisted."

Meanwhile, Jada's Red Table Talk came back on Facebook Watch for its fifth season. Ahead of the premiere of the show, the actress released a statement that read, "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," hinting that they will, to some extent, unpack the Oscars incident on the show.

However, the public judgement on Will Smith has not been as forgiving. After he resigned from his position as a voter in the Academy, the higher-ups of the Academy implemented their 10-year ban on the actor from the ceremony as a disciplinary measure.

