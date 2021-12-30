Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her struggles with alopecia: At this point I can only laugh

Jada Pinkett Smith has always been upfront about her hair loss for many years. But she's not going to let it get to her. The 50-year-old actress, activist, and Red Table Talk host, who suffers from the autoimmune illness alopecia posted a candid video of one of her bare scalp patches, which she's simply loving.

"Now at this point, I can only laugh," Pinkett Smith said as she ran her finger across a bald line patch along the center of her scalp as per PEOPLE. "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that." With a laugh, Pinkett Smith continued: "So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions." Rather of being unhappy, the actress chooses to look on the bright side of her hair loss.

Check out her post here:

She captioned her Instagram video saying: "Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!." This past July, Pinkett Smith was motivated to shave her head like daughter Willow Smith, 21, whom she shares with hubby Will Smith.

Meanwhile, During an episode of Red Table Talk in 2018, as per PEOPLE, Pinkett Smith discussed her "hair loss issues," explaining how it was terrifying when it first started. She recalled being in the shower and there were 'just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?' She did, however, eventually find a remedy that stopped part of the hair loss.

ALSO READ:Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter Willow Smith REACTS to her mom’s ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina