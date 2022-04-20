Jada Pinkett Smith returns with Red Table Talk Season 5; Promo makes no reference to Oscars controversy

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris are all set to come back for the fifth season of their talk show Red Table Talk. A trailer for the same was released recently and fans wondered if the new season will further address the Oscars controversy involving Will Smith's slap. While the promo introduces the guest lineup for the new season, there is no mention of the recent Oscars incident.

The new season will kick off its first episode with actress Janelle Monae as the first guest on the show. Monae will be accompanied by her mother Janice Hawthorne. Among other guests, this season is also Alec Baldwin's ex-wife Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin. The trailer showcases Basinger addressing her public split with Baldwin as she says, "I wouldn't leave the house, I would no longer go to dinner. I had to relearn to drive."

The trailer also teases an episode of the Smith siblings as Willow, Jaden, and Trey feature in their first solo episode together as a group. It's not yet clear if the kids will address the recent incident involving their father Will Smith. The show has previously shown the family members come out in open about their relationship and bond including an emotional episode of Will and Jada.

Check out the Season 5 promo HERE

The Smith family has been in the limelight following the Oscars incident where Will slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the ceremony. Following the same, Smith publicly apologised to the comedian and has also been banned by the Academy from attending the ceremony for ten years.

ALSO READ: Jada Pinkett Smith attends first public event in LA since Will Smith's Oscars slap incident