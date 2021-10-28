Jada Pinkett Smith REVEALS struggles to keep things interesting in the bedroom with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith recently spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow for her Red Table Talk Facebook Watch series and during the episode, the 50-year-old star got candid about the challenges of maintaining a good sex life with husband Will Smith after nearly 24 years of marriage. In her candid discussion, Jada said: “It’s hard. The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, 22 years old… I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

If you didn’t know, the duo tied the knot in 1997, 24 years ago and now share two kids – son Jaden, 23, and daughter Willow, 20. Will is also dad to son Trey, 28, from a previous relationship.

Later on, in the chat with Goop founder, Jada also expressed the discomfort she faces to express her wants and desires in the bedroom. “Tell me what you need, tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same. I really try [to do that]. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy. [Especially], I think, around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about a lot and there’s so much fantasy around it,” she said.

Earlier this year, on the same show, the couple openly talked about Jada’s extramarital affair with singer August Alsina and where they stood after that.

Also read: Will Smith breaks silence on wife Jada Pinkett Smith's affair: I also had relationships outside marriage