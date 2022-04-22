Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is ‘focusing on deep healing’ following Oscars slap controversy

On the first edition of Red Table Talk since her husband, Will Smith, startled Hollywood by slapping Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the Oscars issue, saying the event will be addressed later.

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of those discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," she said in a statement at the start of Wednesday's Facebook Watch show, as per The Independent. She further said, "Until then ... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guests."

However, the show returned for its fifth season debut on Wednesday, with Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and their first guest, actress and singer Janelle Monáe, seated around the famous red table. Interestingly, the trailer for the upcoming season made no reference to the Oscars issue. The shocking onstage event occurred on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith, stating he was looking forward to seeing her in G.I. Jane 2.

For those unversed, Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with alopecia, a hair loss condition. Demi Moore plays a lady who shaves her head during military duty in the film G.I. Jane. Meanwhile, Smith apologised and resigned from the Academy on April 1st, after the confrontation. The Academy announced on April 8 that Will Smith will be barred from entering Oscar ceremonies for the next ten years.

ALSO READ:Jada Pinkett Smith didn't want Will Smith to defend her amidst the Chris Rock slap controversy at Oscars 2022?