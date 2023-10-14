Jada Pinkett Smith was ‘shocked’ about the Chris Rock slap because Will Smith and her ‘haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time’

While promoting her new memoir, Jada Pinkett Smith talked about Will Smith calling her 'wife' while talking to Hoda Kotb in an NBC News primetime special interview. When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, for making a joke about Jada, at the Oscars and defended Jada Pinkett Smith everyone was surprised but Jada was surprised by a different reaction, as they hadn't referred to each other as "husband" and "wife" for quite some time.

Pinkett Smith Smith opens up about the slap

"First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time," Jada said during an NBC News primetime special while promoting her upcoming memoir, "Worthy," set to release on October 17. "I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on."

Oscar night drama

At the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith went up the stage and slapped Chris Rock following a joke about Jada's bald head. Jada, who has alopecia, rolled her eyes when Rock jokingly referred to her as G.I. Jane. "I did that eye roll not so much for me — and I think this is really important — but the fact that there could be a jab at alopecia," Jada told Hoda Kotb.

Will Smith's reaction

Following the slap, Will won the Oscar for Best Actor and gave an emotional five-minute speech. Subsequently, he resigned from the Academy amid backlash, leading to a 10-year ban from attending events like the Oscars. Jada spoke about the Oscars slap for the first time recently, revealing that she initially thought it was a "skit" when Will approached the stage to confront Rock. She also said that she and Will had been separated for six years at that point. "We’re still figuring it out," Jada shared with People magazine regarding the state of her marriage with Will. "We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

Let's see what the future holds for Will and Jada.

