Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk: Nick Cannon slams the show for its ‘Toxic’ content

Nick Cannon, the famous American television host who is best known for his outspokenness, is now making headlines with his comments about the Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith. The comedian attacked the Red Table Talk in a recently streamed episode of his Amazon podcast 'The Daily Cannon'. Nick Cannon even went on to blame the Red Table Talk for the infamous Oscar 2022 fiasco that involved Jada Pinkett Smith's husband, actor Will Smith and host Chris Rock.

Nick Cannon slams Red Table Talk

The rapper-actor, who extensively spoke about Jada Pinkett's show in his podcast, opined that the talk show is 'toxic'. Nick Cannon commented on the famous show, which was streaming on Facebook, got cancelled. "If there was no Red Table Talk, then Will Smith wouldn’t have slapped the s*** out of Chris Rock," stated Cannon in his podcast. Nick, who called the show development 'good', however referred to the series as a 'toxic table'.

“I don’t want to know all this s*** about y’all,” said Cannon. “I just want to mind my own Black business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that s*** to y’all selves,” he added. Nick Cannon even went on to call Facebook's decision to cancel Jada Pinkett Smith's show, a 'good news'.