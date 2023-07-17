Jadakiss says Kanye West isn't 'awesome' as he once was; 'I’ve met like five or six different Kanye’s'

The veteran rapper Jadakiss has worked with Kanye West in the past, on the Donda album and even shares a good relationship with him. Recently, the veteran rapper appeared on The Adam Friedland Show, where he discussed his career, his thoughts on the music culture, and much more. The rapper also talked about his relationship with the infamous Kanye West .

Kanye West not as 'awesome' as he once was?

In the recent interview with Adam Friedland, Jadakiss admitted that West isn't as "awesome" as he used to be. The rapper from The Lox reflected on his past connection with Kanye and how the artist has changed over time. The discussion emerged when Friedland inquired about Jadakiss' admiration for the hit song ‘Brothers In Paris,’ by Kanye and JAY-Z, as he humorously phrased it.

Jadakiss said that "it was a good song". When asked about what the Praise God rapper has been up to recently, Jadakiss opened up and shared, "I’ve met like five or six different Kanye’s. The first four was awesome. The last two was a little bit...”

Jadakiss has been vocal about Kanye West's recent controversial actions before. Back in October, during an interview with TMZ, he urged fans to pray for Kanye and expressed optimism that he would find redemption.

The rapper firmly stated that he's always supportive of artists, even if they say or do foolish things, and he firmly believed Kanye would be okay in the end. He acknowledged the cycle of the industry, where artists are built up, torn down, and then built up again.

Jadakiss's collaborations with Kanye West

Despite any recent reservations about Kanye, Jadakiss still collaborated with him on the track Jesus Lord Pt. 2 for Kanye's 2021 album, Donda, which turned out to be a massive success. Jadakiss created the song alongside talented producers like, Jay Electronica, Swizz Beatz, and his fellow LOX members Styles P and Sheek Louch.

In a subsequent conversation with HipHopDX, Jadakiss revealed that someone from Kanye's team had reached out to his older son, leading to West personally contacting them after a Verzuz event. The group promptly flew to the studio and worked on the song, which turned out to be a unique and rewarding experience for them.