Jade Roper Tolbert faces heartbreak with tragic missed miscarriage of her fourth child

The Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper Tolbert, 36, has shared the heartbreaking revelation of her missed miscarriage on Instagram today. Jade revealed in her post that a missed miscarriage is a rare situation where the baby stops growing inside the womb, yet the mother doesn't show any physical signs of the miscarriage. Jade opened up about her grief on Instagram. Read on.

In her heartfelt post on Instagram, Jade shared the carousel post on her instagram. First one was posing in the mirror while she was cradling her baby bump, followed by the second and third one was the ultrasound of her baby. Her grief stricken caption read as “I’ve been struggling with what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage. It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family. While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

Ropert then continued to explain “I’m currently experiencing what is called a missed miscarriage, so while his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet. I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider. I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating.” She ended the caption with a beautiful note for her baby. It read “So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau. ”

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s journey from Bachelor in Paradise to Parenthood

Jade and Tanner started their love story from the show Bachelor in Paradise, later leaving the show as an engaged couple. In 2016, they tied the wedding knot and since then have built a family together, welcoming their three children all along.

In 2021, Jade suffered from postpartum depression after her second delivery. Followed by this she later shared her recovery from the depression with a bright smile, standing beside her kids. We remain hopeful that she recovers from this heartbreaking situation with the same resilience she demonstrated the last time.

