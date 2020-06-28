  1. Home
Jaden Smith 'disgusted’ by YouTuber Shane Dawson for sexualising sister Willow Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jaden Smith called out Youtube Shane Dawson after a clip resurfaced where he appears to be inappropriately touching a poster by Willow Smith, then 11.
3330 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2020 03:20 pm
It has been a disturbing week for the Smiths after a clip of YouTuber Shane Dawson pretending to masturbate to a poster of a then 11-year-old Willow Smith resurfaced. Following the video, the YouTube star shared a 20-minute video apologising for using the N-word, doing blackface, and joking about pedophilia, among other things. "I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away, that I tried to make go away by deleting videos, or un-tagging my Instagram, literally doing whatever I can to pretend those things didn't happen," he said in the video. 

 

Willow's mother and actress Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the resurfaced clip over the weekend and expressed her anger. She said, "I'm done with the excuses." Willow's brother and actor/rapper Jaden Smith also joined his mother in addressing the matter. "Shane Dawson, I am disgusted by you," he tweeted. 

 

"You sexualizing an 11-year-old girl who happens to be my sister is the furthest thing from funny and not okay in the slightest bit. This man was also doing blackface on the regular," he added with a bunch of facepalm emoji. 

 

 

Jaden then urged the youth to "support creators who support us and our morals," adding that, "this is not okay." In a separate tweet, Jaden wrote that he was "screaming at the top of [his] lungs." Neither father Will Smith or Willow herself have publicly commented on the resurfaced video. Shane has not yet made an apology to the Smith family.

