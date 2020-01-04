Jaden Smith shows off his killer moves as he grooves to Justin Bieber’s latest track Yummy; Watch Video

In his latest Instagram post, Jaden Smith can be seen grooving to his buddy Justin Bieber’s latest track Yummy. Check out the video.

Ever since Justin Bieber dropped his much-awaited single Yummy, the song is all his fans are talking about and the latest one to join the Yummy fan club was Jaden Smith. In his latest Instagram post, Jaden can be seen getting his grove on to his buddy Justin’s latest song. The clip features the 21-year-old rapper-actor dancing to the beats of the upbeat track, with his stunning pink Tesla in the background. “Yummy Out Now,” Jaden wrote in the caption. The video was also reposted by the 25-year-old singer, who captioned it, “I love you @c.syresmith.”

Making his fans New Year extra special, the 25-year-old singer released the song on January 2 and just like beliebers expected, the track is all about his wife Hailey Bieber, whom he married for a second time last year. The fans, who had been patiently waiting for the singer to come up with new music, are just eating up the yummy song. The track has received an overwhelming response on social media, especially Youtube. Instantly after the song was released, beliebers flooded twitter and showered the singer with love and praises.

“Justin Bieber iss legendd beliebers are strongg #Yummy,” a fan tweeted. “Can’t wait for the music video #YummyMusicVideo #yummy,” another tweet read. “@justinbieber thank you so much for the new music. its bop,” another fan wrote. Replying to Justin’s tweet, where he posted the link to his latest track, his mother Pattie Mallette too praised her son and the song. “So talented. Sounds so good @justinbieber You’re so married and mature,” she tweeted.

@justinbieber thank you so much for the new music. its bop #Yummy — .bieby (@Najebieberswag) January 4, 2020

So talented. Sounds so good @justinbieber. You’re so married and mature. https://t.co/oYFcVS72E7 — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) January 3, 2020

