Jailed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Warns Kanye West About People Trying To ‘End’ Them Amid Latter’s Legal Battle With Ex-Wife

Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly warned Kanye West about potential threats against them during a phone call from prison. The conversation, which surfaced through footage obtained by the Shade Room, revealed Combs’ concerns about individuals attempting to harm their careers and reputations.

During the call, Combs allegedly urged West to remain cautious, emphasizing that there were forces actively working against them. He reassured the rapper that despite the challenges, they would overcome these struggles. The Bad Boy Records founder, who is currently facing a federal trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, expressed confidence in his ability to fight the case and reunite with West.

Combs further described the situation as deeply troubling, reportedly stating that the industry was full of deceptive forces and urging West to focus on his music career. He encouraged West to ignore distractions and return to performing, stating that he looked forward to seeing him dominate the stage again. Combs also mentioned that their battle against these adversities would span years, but they had the strength to persist.

West, in response, appeared to agree with Combs and reportedly shared that he had rekindled his passion for music. Combs also expressed gratitude towards West for checking in on his children while he remained incarcerated, stating that very few had reached out to support them. West acknowledged the sentiment and reciprocated his appreciation for Combs, reportedly saying, “It’s like you raised me even when I didn’t know you.”

As Combs remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Brooklyn, West has been vocal about his support for the embattled music mogul. The rapper previously took to social media to demand Combs’ release, criticizing other celebrities for their silence. Meanwhile, West continues to navigate his own legal troubles, including his ongoing disputes with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who reportedly disapproved of their daughter North West’s involvement in his latest song release.