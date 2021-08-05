Jaime King goes INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL with boyfriend amid ongoing divorce with Kyle Newman

Jaime King is letting everyone know she's thrilled to have reached a major relationship milestone by going Instagram-official with activist boyfriend Sennett Devermont. The post comes amid her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband Kyle Newman. The 42-year-old “Hart of Dixie” actress posted a picture of herself and boyfriend Sennett Devermont on Wednesday. “I love you,” she captioned the picture.

Check out her Instagram post here:

King and Devermont first ignited dating rumors in December 2020, when they were seen getting takeout in West Hollywood — only seven months after the “Sin City” actress was given a “partial” temporary restraining order against her former husband, Kyle Newman. Interestingly, though the pair just became Instagram-official this week, Devermont had previously appeared on King's social media. The actress tagged Devermont in a picture of her baby James sleeping on the activist's lap last November.

Meanwhile, the couple's social media debut comes amid her ongoing divorce from Newman. After almost 13 years of marriage and two children, the “Barely Lethal” actress filed for divorce from the 45-year-old filmmaker in May 2020. According to Daily Mail, the divorce procedures started fairly acrimoniously, since King also sought a temporary restraining order against Newman at the time of filing. Things heated up even further when Kyle filed for exclusive sole custody of the former couple's two kids.

Since then, according to PEOPLE, Newman and his girlfriend, singer Cynthia Nabozny, 28, have welcomed a son, Etienne Noel Newman, on Feb. 18. Jaime and Newman also share two sons, James Knight and Leo Thames

