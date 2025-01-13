Jaime Lee Curtis Recounts On Emotional Encounter With An Individual Who ‘Had Lost Everything’ Amid L.A. Wildfires; READ

Jaime Lee Curtis surely made everyone emotional when she posted the emotional conversation she had with a person who, she mentioned, had “lost everything” in Los Angeles’ tragic and disastrous wildfires.

The veteran actress took to her Instagram account and shared a post where we can see the blazing fires and a few people witness it. In the post’s caption, the Freaky Friday star penned that since she had not been able to get to her house or into the Palisades to witness for herself the “horrific destruction and try to suit up and show up for my friends and lend a hand and hug.”

She added that everything became very “real” when she was at Target to pick up some important thing for herself. She revealed that there was a man who was by himself along with a cart. The actress shared that it was evident that he “had lost everything” and was purchasing “underwear and socks and a pair of sweatpants and shoes and water.”

Curtis mentioned that both of them were looking at one another. She wrote about embracing that individual and they both shed tears and then the same incident happened with a woman as she also had her cart, which was filled with clothes and food, doing similar things.

The performer further continued, “and it brought into sharp relief the human toll and the shock and profound sadness that these people feel. I feel very lucky that I have a home to go back to at some point and I will do everything I can to help those who don't.”

Advertisement

Along with Curtis, netizens and celebrities, including Blake Lively, have been vocal about the destructive fire that has destroyed many people's homes and their essential belongings.

ALSO READ: Will Heidi Klum Return To Project Runway As Host For Its Upcoming Season? Here’s What We Know