Jak Knight, stand-up comedian and writer for Black-ish passes away at 28

Jak Knight, a stand-up comedian, actor and writer who recently co-created the Peacock series Bust Down passed away aged 28. The news of his death was confirmed by his family who released a statement regarding the same. The cause of death for Knight's passing hasn't been revealed as of yet. The comedian was associated with several big projects.

Knight was known for writing a string of hit shows from Netflix’s critically acclaimed raunchy comedy Big Mouth to ABC’s popular show Black-ish. Knight's most recent work included co-creating, executive producing and starring in the new Peacock series Bust Down. The show debuted in March and starred Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman as a group of friends working low-wage jobs at a casino in Gary, Indiana.

The statement released by the comedian's family through a rep said, "Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time", via The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously, in an interview with Respect, Jak had spoken about his comedy career and opened up about taking inspiration from the likes of Dave Chappelle. The late comedian also opened shows for several stand-up acts where he joined several stars, including Joel McHale, Eric Andre, Moshe Kasher and Aziz Ansari.

The Comedy Central Twitter account paid a tribute to Knight on their Twitter account and described him as "a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously." Knight’s Bust Down family also paid him a heartfelt tribute as they wrote, "We are devastated by the passing of Jak Knight. "He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness."