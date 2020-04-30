Jake Gyllenhaal admits he's in love with sourdough; Says 'he has entered the hipster world'

The Nightcrawler star while talking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert says that his hair is growing longer by the day, and he feels like he is entering the hipster world as the time is passing.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Jake Gyllenhaal reveals that he had fallen in love with making sourdough during the lockdown period. The Nightcrawler star while talking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert says that his hair is growing longer by the day, and he feels like he is entering the hipster world as the time is passing. One of the important aspects of living like a hipster is to try out whatever you like. Going by what the Love and Other Drugs actor said, it looks like Jake has taken a liking to making sourdough.

The fans were pleasantly surprised when the Brokeback Mountain actor said he likes baking. The fans could not stop gushing over the actor's baking skills as he spoke about it during the show. Previously, the Prisoners actor made headlines when he revealed that he and Heath Ledger gave an opening monologue at the Academy Awards a miss due to the Brokeback Mountain joke. The End of Watch star, Jake Gyllenhaal said that the late actor was not comfortable making jokes about the love story between to male characters of the film, as it was incorrect.

Check out Jake Gyllenhaal's video:

On the other hand, Jake Gyllenhaal reveals that he no objections about the monologues as he thought that it was done in humour. The Zodiac actor reveals that he learned about the making of sourdough from a friend, and also shared the baking process with the show's host. The fans were pleasantly surprised to see how involved Jake Gyllenhaal had got into making sourdough.

