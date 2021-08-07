Jake Gyllenhaal ADMITS he's not into bathing; Says 'It's better for skin maintenance'

Jake Gyllenhaal is becoming more disillusioned with bathing, claiming that the outcome isn't more dirt, it's better skin. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor said, he is all for good manners and nice breath, but "there's a whole universe of not bathing that is actually very beneficial for skin care, and we naturally clean ourselves."

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he admitted to Vanity Fair. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves." However, the New York City resident expressed his admiration for loofahs. "I am always baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they've been made in a factory but, in fact, it's just not true," he told the magazine "Since I was young, it's amazed me."

He seems to be on the same page as Dax Shepard, who made his opinions towards using soap. "You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day," he argued during a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. "It's insane." Recently, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also admitted that they don't bathe their children every day and restrict usage of soap.

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal is the new face of Prada’s latest fragrance campaign. The actor shared the Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean ad, which saw him take charge of a sailboat, earlier this week.

