Jake Gyllenhaal on Andrew Burnap winning Tony Award: I was so excited for him

Jake Gyllenhaal is speaking out about his cool relationship with actor Andrew Burnap, who won the Tony Award category last month. The 'Guilty' actor and Tom Hiddleston were both nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Play at the 2021 Tony Awards last month, and Jake has revealed that the winner, Andrew, from 'The Inheritance,' is really an old friend who he was delighted to beat over.

Appearing on 'The Howard Stern Show', Jake said, as per Just Jared, “Did I want to win? Sure. But I don’t really. I was so… I know Andrew, who won. The kid who won. I mean, the great thing about him, he used to help me run lines. He used to come to my office and help me run lines for a couple things." He further added, “It was amazing. When he went up, I threw my arms around him. I was so excited for him.” However, the 30-year-old actor was recognized for his performance as disturbed writer Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez's AIDS drama, which was inspired by E. M. Forster's book 'Howards End.'

Meanwhile, Andrew beat over Hollywood actors Jake and Tom, both 40, who were nominated for their performances as Abe in 'Sea Wall/A Life' and Robert in 'Betrayal,' respectively, as well as Tom Sturridge, who portrayed Alex in the former play, and Ian Barford for 'Linda Vista.'

However, the 'Southpaw' star previously said that he felt "stuck" while shooting 'The Guilty.' The actor appears in Antoine Fuqua's criminal thriller but was compelled to remain in a chair for the whole shoot, which lasted just 11 days. "Every time I wanted to move, I'm a very physical person, a very full-bodied actor, and to only be a chair and having to express ended up doing a number on me as we got farther and farther into the story. Stillness is one thing, but then being trapped is another thing, and it brought out a lot of feelings in me and reveals a lot about this character too."

