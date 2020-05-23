Jake Gyllenhaal for Ayushmann Khurrana’s part & Angelina Jolie in Tabu’s role: Andhadhun feat Hollywood stars

Jake Gyllenhaal for Ayushmann Khurrana’s part, Angelina Jolie in Tabu’s role, and Emma Stone as Radhika Apte’s character, here’s Andhadhun featuring Hollywood stars.

It’s been about two years since Sriram Raghavan treated us to Andhadhun. The film that came out in 2018, is one of the best Bollywood thrillers of all time. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, , and Radhika Apte, the film revolves around Akash (Ayushmann), a pianist who pretends to be visually-impaired because he thinks it inspires his music. The character finds himself in the middle of a life-threatening chaos when, while pretending to be a blind man, he witnesses the murder of a former film actor.

A carefully created detailed plotline, mind-blowing suspense, and a terrific twist ending that left people scratching their heads, the film had everything you would expect from a good thriller. The actors did a remarkable job of bringing the story to life. Ayushmann as his character Akash was pure perfection. On the other hand, Tabu was brilliant as the protagonist. While Radhika, as Akash’s friend Sophie, did not have a huge part in the film, she owned every second of her screen time.

Considering Hollywood has given us many blockbuster thrillers in the past, we reimagined Andhadhun with our favorite Hollywood actors.

Jake Gyllenhaal for Akash

Jake has added many thrillers to his acting credit in the past, including Prisoners, Nightcrawler, and Rendition, which is why we know he would nail the role. The actor had contributed multiple blockbusters to Hollywood and had been appreciated for his skills as an actor, time and again, by critics and audience alike. This is why we know that if he steps into the shoes of Ayushmann’s character from the film, he will own it.

Angelina Jolie as Simi

While there is absolutely nothing that Angelina can’t do, we picked her for this part because she would match the intensity Tabu brought to this character. The Hollywood star would look perfect in the role of twisted, but strong-headed woman who does not shy away from crossing lines when it comes to her own safety. While we are at it, we could also add a tasteful action sequence in the thriller, because we all know it’s always a treat to watch Angelina in action scenes.

Emma Stone as Sophie

Just like Radhika Apte, Emma Stone too has a remarkable and powerful screen presence that never fails to attract the viewers’ attention. She would be convincing as Sophie, Akash’s love interest. Even though it is not a huge role, the character plays a significant part in the overall narration of the story. Besides, it would be nice to see Jake and Emma sharing the same screen space, romancing each other.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Nina Dobrev misses her ‘buddy’ & The Vampire Diaries co star Paul Wesley amid COVID 19 lockdown

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×