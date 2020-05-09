Jake Gyllenhaal expresses his desire to start a family; Says 'Life is all about children and art’

Jake Gyllenhaal recently opened up about his desire to settle down and start a family. Here’s what he had to say.

Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about focusing on his personal life and revealed that he wants to start a family. The 39-year-old Hollywood star said he neglected his personal life for years to focus on his career and work, but that is going to change now. During an interaction with British Vogue, the actor was asked if he sees himself having children someday, and the actor was all for it. “Yes, of course I do,” he instantly replied stating that life is all about children and art.

The actor mentioned that his idea of fatherhood is mirrored in his character from the play Sunday in the Park with George. “The act of making love to make a child…the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that's what it's about. Children. Children and art," he said. The Love and Other Drugs actor stated that he has reached a point in his life where he wants to settle down and slow things down.

“I'm interested in my life, even more so than my work. I've reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way. I've seen how much of my life I've neglected as a result of being committed to that work and that idea," he said. This was not the first time opened up about his desire to embrace parenthood. "I do hope to be a father one day,” he told people last year in July. The actor is currently dating French model Jeanne Cadieu. Reportedly, the two have been together since 2018.

