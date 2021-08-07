Jake Gyllenhaal fans ‘eternally grateful’ to Marvel star for his new Prada campaign; WATCH

Marvel star Jake Gyllenhaal is the new face of Prada’s new fragrance and fans are revelling in the new features from their shoot! In the new advertisements for the luxury brand, the actor can be seen taking charge of a sailboat! He posted the clip with the message: “I’m thrilled to partner with @prada for #PradaLunaRossaOcean – the new fragrance. Directed by the brilliant @JohanRenck, I got to captain an extreme sailboat (not really). Thank you Prada for having me aboard!”

Previously, Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair of the ad: “It’s about interacting with the forces of nature and how they’re overpowering. We can harness them, but they will win in the end,” he added. Since the ad has been released, fans have been overjoyed with the content, some even said they were “blessed” to have witnessed this! As fans revel in Gyllenhaal’s new campaign, we’re looking at the funniest and thirstiest fan reactions to the new advert!

One social media user wrote: “Jake Gyllenhaal we hail & pray, we are eternally grateful.” While one said: “Let's see all the video...love the Jake evil face looking up drenched in water. #JakeGyllenhaal.”

One social media user simply pointed out: “Ladies and Gentlemen, academy award nominated: Jake Gyllenhaal. The very serious actor that can turn a perfume comercial into a piece of art without even saying anything.” And another added: “Just marry me man, let's not waste one more single minute!” One added: “Strong, dangerous, then calm. Great use of color and visually captivating.”

