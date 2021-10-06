Jake Gyllenhaal GUSHES over girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu; Reveals he’s ready to be a ‘husband and father’

Jake Gyllenhaal and his partner Jeanne Cadieu have kept their personal lives very quiet throughout the years. Now, when questioned about her, he said something incredibly lovely – and also disclosed that he aspires to be a great husband and father one day! On The Howard Stern Show on Monday, October 4, the actor gushed about the blooming romance and even suggested that the pair is ready to take some major steps in their relationship.

“All I want is to be a good husband and a father…That really is what I want,” Jake told Howard Stern, as per E! News. “And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don’t know if I could have said that before.” However, back in 2018, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor ignited romance rumors with his model girlfriend, but the couple kept their relationship private.

Interestingly, on September 26, Jeanne attended the 2021 Tony Awards to show her support for Jake, which the actor expressed gratitude for. “It was nice having her there,” he told Howard. “It was great.”

However, when Howard asked Jake whether he planned to marry Jeanne, the Nightcrawler star dodged the subject a little, but he did express his love for his fiancée. “There’s only so far I’ll go as, you know, in talking about it,” Jake said. “I love her so much. She’s such a good person.” He also noted that having their relationship in the spotlight due to Jake’s career “is a choice” for both he and Jeanne. “I mean, I don’t think she really enjoys, you know, all the other stuff,” he explained.

