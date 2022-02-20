Jake Gyllenhaal gushes over his 'wonderful relationship' with girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu: I feel so at ease

Jake Gyllenhaal made a rare remark about his 'wonderful relationship' with Jeanne Cadieu. The 41-year-old Ambulance actor and the 25-year-old French model were originally connected in late 2018, and they walked their first red carpet together this past September in New York City for the screening of his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter.

However, Jake recalled becoming closer with Cadieu during the pandemic while speaking to Esquire Magazine. "In a lot of ways, we're family. I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease," he said, later adding, as per Daily Mail, "I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful." Interestingly, Jake also admitted that he and sister Maggie, 44, are also closer than ever before. "She and I have reached a point where we really are friends." However, when asked if he thought Cadieu was "the one," the actor did not disclose much but stated that marriage is "a choice for both of us."

Jake's relationship with Jeanne, as well as his affection for his family, were not the only topics discussed in Esquire's March issue. On the longer version of Taylor Swift's song All Too Well, he finally broke his silence. Although the country singer is infamous for never divulging the topic of her songs, many fans assume she was alluding to her 2010 relationship with Jake when she released the song in November. However, Jake insisted that it had nothing to do with him. "It's about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression"

Meanwhile, Ambulance is slated to release in theaters on April 8.

