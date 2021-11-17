Jake Gyllenhaal 'has no interest' in Taylor Swift's re released version of All Too Well; Report

MD: Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly "has no interest" in Taylor Swift's revelatory re-released track All Too Well, which fans claim is about her relationship with the actor.

As Taylor Swift has released her 10-minute version of All Too Well, which is reportedly a song on her previous relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, the latter hasn't shown any signs of discomfort. To add to that, Gyllenhaal hasn't even commented on the revelatory piece, and a recent report from E! has suggested that he genuinely "has no interest" in the song or anything that doesn't concern him directly.

The extended version of the song has some truly revealing lyrics - "I'll get older but your lovers stay my age" and "You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / and that made me want to die." However, Jake Gyllenhaal hasn't commented on the words, the songs, or his name trending every other day on Twitter for these obvious reasons!

Swift even created a short film out of the tell-all song starring Teen Wolf's Dylan O' Brien and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, which has garnered many likes and views from Swifties. While fans listened to the song on repeat, they must have wondered about Gyllenhaal's reaction to the ongoing buzz. A report via E! News states that the actor is not concerned about any of it at all.

"Jake has no interest in any of it," E! News' source told the publication. "He doesn't read gossip or pay any attention to that," they added. According to the report, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star is currently "focused on himself" and "living his life." E! News' source has also revealed that Jake is keeping himself away from "all of the noise."

