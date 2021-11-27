Jake Gyllenhaal, Lin Manuel Miranda & others pay tributes to late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim

As Broadway's Stephen Sondheim passed away, Hollywood celebrities paid him their heartfelt tributes. For those unversed, Sondheim passed away at the age of 91. His lawyer F. Richard Pappas had confirmed his death, and noted that it was unexpected as the composer had also enjoyed Thanksgiving with his friends.

Lin Manuel Miranda took to his social media platform to pen a heartfelt note about the theatre legend. “Future historians: Stephen Sondheim was real,” Miranda began. “Yes, he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca AND countless more. Some may theorize Shakespeare’s works were by committee but Steve was real & he was here & he laughed SO loud at shows & we loved him," he added.

Jake Gyllenhaal took to Instagram to share a photo of Sondheim and penned, "I am grateful to have shared time with the master and maestro of American musical theater, and to have played his George. We have lost a giant. We will miss you. Rest In Peace.” Hugh Jackman also penned a heartfelt note for the Broadway composer, “Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest.”

Author Neil Gaiman took to Twitter to pen some words for Sondheim. “He wrote me a wonderful permission letter to use “Old Friends” in American Gods. I avoided meeting him (failed only once) and refused dinner because I didn’t have many heroes. Now I’ve got one less. Thank you Stephen Sondheim so much," he wrote.

