Jake Gyllenhaal looked ripped while shooting for Road House at UFC 285 Weigh Ins; DETAILS inside

On Friday, Jake Gyllenhaal flaunted his seriously jacked physique as he was filming a shirtless scene for the remake of Road House. Gyllenhaal's toned body with bulging muscles and washboard abs has set the internet ablaze. Here are more details about Gyllehaal transformation for his latest movie.

Jake Gyllenhaal for the Road House reboot

For the reboot of Road House, Jake Gyllenhaal has completely changed his physique for the upcoming role. While at the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins, Gyllenhaal taped a fake UFC weigh in as well as faceoff for Road House. During the shot, he looked absolutely ripped as he showed off his new physique.

Last month, even Arnold Schwarzenegger praised Jake Gyllenhaal for the transformation of his body for the movie role. Schwarzenegger said that Gyllenhaal got in incredible shape for his latest movie. The professional bodybuilder said that this body transformation was really extraordinary because it is literally zero fat.

At the UFC stage, ripped Gyllenhaal weighed in a podium before he slapped his opponent Jay Hieron. The former also roared for the crowd showing his angst. Although some fans think that even after building a great physique, Jake’s slapping technique is not all that good.

In the movie, Gyllenhaal plays the role of a former UFC fighter who starts working as the bouncer in the Florida Keys and soon realizes that not everything is as mellow as it seems in the tropical paradise.

In a 2022 Good Morning America interview, Jake said that as late Patrick Swayze starred in the original film there are some huge shoes to fill in. Jake has also worked with Patrick in 2001 for the sci-fi fantasy movie. Gyllenhaal said that Swayze was always loving to him and has learned from him.

