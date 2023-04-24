Jake Gyllenhaal on starring in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ on Broadway: I’d love to do that

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal who is currently making headline for his new action drama, “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” is pretty determined to star in another Broadway musical. In a conversation with Variety, he was quoted saying, “There are so many musicals I love so deeply. At some point, I’ve always loved ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’ I’d love to do that.” Jake’s godmother, Jamie Lee Curtis who was present at the premiere also shared how the actor was supposed to star as Tevye in a school production of “Fiddler” when he was a high school senior. However, he left the show as he was offered the lead in the 1999 drama “October Sky.”

Was Jake Gyllenhaal supposed to star in Fiddler?

During the premiere of Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, Jamie recalled the time when Jake was supposed to star in Fiddler. She was quoted saying, “I knew then how committed he was to being an actor because most people wouldn’t give up that high school slot for a little indie movie. Most people would be like, ‘No, I’m going to star in the high school musical.’” She further added, “I knew then that that was a dedication to the art form that was different than just being super talented and getting a lot of attention.”

Jake Gyllenhaal talks about the filming of Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Directed and co-written by Ritchie, Jake plays the role of an Army sergeant during the war in Afghanistan in The Covenant. Talking about his experience of filming the scenes, the actor said, “Guy gave me a 60-page script but he never told me that he was going to be filming that section at the end of every day — me being dragged with fake blood and rocks and dirt and water being thrown in my face pretty much for an hour and a half every day.” He further added, “We’d put me on the cart, turn me upside-down and Dar would push and pull me up and down hills.”

