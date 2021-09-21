Jake Gyllenhaal OPENS UP on his bathing comments; Reveals he was 'being sarcastic'

Jake Gyllenhaal has confirmed that he does shower, after previously saying that bathing is "less necessary, at times." Last month, the Marvel actor shared his thoughts on bathing and cleanliness. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher stirred an internet controversy earlier this summer when they revealed they only bathe their children when they can "see the dirt."

As per Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal said, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.” Adding, “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.” The actor also said at the time that he is always “baffled that loofahs come from nature,” because they “feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true.”

However, the actor explained his stance during a Q&A session after the screening of his upcoming Netflix film The Guilty on Saturday (18 September). “I don’t know what it was, it was an answer to a question where I was being sarcastic and ironic and it has followed me around,” according to Just Jared. The Donnie Darko star quipped: “Unfortunately I showered before I came here so I’m sorry about that.”

Meanwhile, In Netflix's The Guilty, Gyllenhaal will play an alarm dispatcher who gets an emergency call from an abducted lady. The English-language film is a remake of the highly praised Danish crime thriller of the same name, which starred Jakob Cedergren in 2018. The Guilty will be available on Netflix on October 1st.

