Jake Gyllenhaal performs a Celine Dion cover in SNL monologue; Recalls his hosting debut from 15 years ago

Jake Gyllenhaal returned to host Saturday Night Live's latest episode and as expected the actor left everyone stunned with his monologue where he not only poked fun at himself for his method acting days but also belted out a song that showcased his singing talents. The actor's earnestness and humour left audiences mighty impressed as they called it one of the most refreshing opening monologues in the recent episodes.

The actor kicked off his monologue by joking about his return as he said, "I'm so excited to be back at SNL! The last time I hosted was the year 2007. You know how long ago that was? That was like 400 Marvel movies ago." The actor reflected on his debut SNL monologue and said, "Yeah. There I am in full drag singing a song from Dream Girls to promote a movie where I played a gay cowboy. And that was actually the least problematic thing in that episode."

In the rest of the monologue, Gyllenhaal mocked himself for not having fun as an actor in the past and taking it too seriously while trying to method act. He then broke into a rendition of It's All Coming Back to Me Now by Celine Dion and left everyone impressed with his amazing vocal talent. Jake was joined by Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Cecily Strong, for backup vocals on this rendition.

The actor in his cover version of the song spoke about his SNL journey as he sang about the sketches that he would never do now that he did in the past.

