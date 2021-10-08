Jake Gyllenhaal to play a World War II superhero in Extraction director Sam Hargrave's Prophet

After playing Mysterio in MCU, Jake Gyllenhaal is all set to take on the role of a World War II superhero in his upcoming film Prophet, based on a book series by the same name. Jake will team up with Extraction director Sam Hargrave and will be starring in the role of Jake Prophet who ends up with superhero powers due to a scientific experiment.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming project will revolve around Gyllenhaal's character acquiring superhero powers after scientific experiments conducted by the Germans during the World War II era. The film is being promised as an action-packed adventure and Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov, also expressed his excitement for the project in a statement. He told THR, It's been a goal of ours to work with Jake and Sam for quite some time so we're very excited to finally be collaborating with them on this unique, action-packed genre film."

Considering Hargrave has already earned a huge fan base for himself after directing the action-packed Extraction with Chris Hemsworth, fans are going to be more than eager to see Gyllenhaal in a film based on the Prophet series with Hargraves at the helm.

As for Gyllenhaal, the actor is known for his versatility and has starred in films across various genres. Recently, the actor left audiences stunned with his performance in Netflix's The Guilty where he starred as a troubled police detective who gets demoted to the role of a 911 operator and finds himself in a dire situation as he tries his best to help out a distressed caller.

